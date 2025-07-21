Fiat Fastback 2026: just arrived and already discounted in Brazil

The 2026 Fiat Fastback has just received a mid-cycle update and is already offering attractive promotions on the official website. The Audace T200 Hybrid version, the most accessible in the mild-hybrid range, is available at the promotional price of R$ 127,990, with a discount of R$ 32,000 from the original list price of R$ 159,990.

The offer, valid until August 5th or while supplies last, applies to the model in Vulcano Black color without additional options. Standard equipment includes keyless access and ignition, wireless charging, 10.1-inch multimedia screen, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, automatic high beams, rain sensor, rearview camera, leather steering wheel, body-colored door handles, and glossy black mirrors.

The offer is available only for private buyers, with shipping included. In addition to the promotional price, Fiat also offers tax exemption and a bonus of up to R$ 25,000 for trading in a used car. This means the 2026 Fiat Fastback Hybrid costs less than the Pulse Audace T200 Hybrid (R$ 131,990), its smaller counterpart in the lineup.

The 2026 model marks the first restyling for Fiat’s coupe SUV. The front features a new grille with straighter contours and more defined angles, plus a redesigned bumper with side air intakes and a lower air intake with vertical slats. While following the appearance of the renewed Pulse and European models like the new Grande Panda, the Fastback presents distinctive details, such as gray finishing on the lower part of the bumper, without the fin-shaped elements present on the compact SUV.

The new 2026 Fiat Fastback Audace is distinguished by 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and updated door panels with larger fabric inserts. Under the hood remains the T200 turbo 1.0 engine from Stellantis‘ GSE family, already used on models like Citroën C3, Basalt, Aircross, and Peugeot 208 and 2008. The powertrain is supported by a 12V mild-hybrid system with belt-driven generator and lithium-ion battery, designed to assist the traditional battery. Despite adopting light electrification, performance remains the same: 125 HP on gasoline, 130 HP on ethanol, and 149 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a CVT with seven simulated gears.