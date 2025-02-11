Fiat e-Doblò will be sold in van version in Brazil

The Fiat e-Doblò will be available in Brazil in the L2 (long) van version, representing an interesting proposition for the commercial market. As with its twin model from the lion brand, Peugeot e-Partner, the launch of the electric version of the Fiat van is scheduled for the second half of the year. This commercial version is designed to offer a transport capacity of two to three passengers, thus meeting the needs of different types of businesses. The vehicle is equipped with a 100 kW electric motor, developing power equivalent to 136 horsepower and torque of 27.5 kgfm.

Fiat e-Doblò will be available in Brazil in the L2 van version

The maximum achievable speed is 130 km/h, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 11.2 seconds, making it a fairly high-performing electric van for its segment. The e-Doblò has a battery capacity of 50 kWh. With a 10 kW public charging station, charging from 0% to 80% takes 30 minutes. With an 11 kW Wall-box, a full charge takes five hours, while with a 7.4 kW one, the time increases to 7 hours and 30 minutes. The urban range in the WLTP cycle is 492 kilometers, while in the combined cycle it’s 349 km.

The Fiat e-Doblò in the Long version is 4.75 meters long, 1.84 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.97 m and width of 1.84 m. The light commercial vehicle is equipped with ADAS driving assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, fatigue detector, lane keeping system, blind spot warning, and speed limit recognition. The cargo area is up to 3.4 meters long, 1.27 meters high, and 1.24 meters wide. The payload capacity is 800 kg with a volume of 4.4 m³.

Among the main standard equipment of the Fiat e-Doblò are 16-inch steel wheels, rear double doors (1/3-2/3), sliding right side door, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and two USB ports.

The list also includes air conditioning, power windows, electric parking brake, rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, and speed limiter. The electric van is also equipped with a multimedia center that offers wireless mirroring for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.