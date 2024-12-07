Fiat dominates in Brazil, Turkey and Algeria, but struggles in its home market

Fiat sales recorded a significant decline in Italy in November 2024, with a 41% decrease compared to the same month of the previous year. However, CEO Olivier Francois maintains an optimistic outlook, highlighting how the brand continues to maintain its leadership position in the market, despite this temporary sales decline. Not just in Italy, but in other countries as well.

Fiat market leader in Brazil, Turkey, and Algeria

“We have confirmed our leadership in Brazil thanks to a renewed range, while in Europe we are facing a transition with new models expected in 2025. Fiat remains the leading brand in Italy, driven by Panda and the success of commercial vehicles. In Turkey and Algeria, our impact has been significant as well,” stated Francois.

Furthermore, he emphasized dominating the pickup segment with 182,000 units sold in 2024 and a market share of 42.8%. Fiat Strada in particular recorded excellent results, with 128,000 registrations. In total, the automaker recorded more than 471,000 units sold, with more than 100,000 units ahead of the second position.

In Turkey, Fiat reached an 11.5% market share mainly thanks to the Egea, with 76,000 units sold. Regarding Algeria, Fiat dominates with 60% of market share, with 59,000 vehicles sold, including 23,000 Doblò. Record results, unlike in Italy.