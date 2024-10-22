Fiat dominates European city car market in 2024 with Panda and 500e, while struggling in US

In the first nine months of 2024, Fiat confirms its leadership in Europe in the city car segment with Fiat Panda and 500e. These two true icons of Made in Italy are undisputed leaders in the city car segment and in the electric city car market in Europe. Thanks to these iconic models, the Italian brand is the brand that represents sustainable urban mobility, both in the hybrid and electric segments.

Fiat confirms European leadership in the city car segment with Panda and 500e

Thanks to its popularity, the beloved Panda has reached a very important milestone: over 100,000 units sold since the beginning of the year. In September, the iconic Panda achieved a market share of 24 percent, an increase of 4 percentage points compared to September 2023, and a 26 percent share year-to-date. In Italy, it saw a remarkable growth in its market share, reaching 60 percent in September 2024 and 56 percent year-to-date, consolidating its position as the absolute market leader.

The Fiat 500e has emerged as the best-selling electric city car in its segment across Europe, boasting a market share of 63 percent in September and 45 percent year-to-date. Additionally, Fiat’s electric city car leads sales in Italy with a 29 percent share, in France with 49 percent, in Germany with 48 percent, and in the UK, where it has the highest share at 80 percent. Since its first delivery to customers in July, the Fiat Topolino has taken command of the Italian electric quadricycle market with a 47 percent market share and represents 28 percent of the entire sector.

As for the 500e, the same success hasn’t been replicated in the United States, where the electric city car made its debut in early 2024. Here, the Fiat 500e has recorded fewer than 500 sales throughout 2024, and the situation doesn’t seem likely to improve in the coming months. The reason appears to be linked to an excessively high cost of the vehicle and too low range, which fails to convince potential customers.