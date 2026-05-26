Fiat Dino, the gorgeous Italian identity crisis that saved Maranello

Long ago automotive alliances were forged the old-fashioned way: out of pure, unadulterated desperation. Enter the legendary Fiat Dino, a gorgeous piece of Italian machinery that is currently staring down its 60th anniversary. Produced between 1966 and 1972, only 7,651 lucky souls got to experience this fascinating vehicle during its lifetime.

The Fiat Dino wasn’t conceived out of a mutual love for everyday drivers. It was the ultimate mid-century corporate hustle. Enzo Ferrari desperately needed to homologate a V6 engine for his Formula 2 racing ambitions, specifically to clear the tracks for the Dino 166 F2 monoposto. The rigid international rulebook demanded a production run of 500 units within a tight twelve-month window, a manufacturing feat that Maranello’s boutique workshop simply couldn’t pull off alone. So, Enzo called up Turin, and Fiat essentially became Ferrari’s high-fashion manufacturing intern to hit that target.

What followed was a masterclass in Italian design politics. Instead of delivering a single, cohesive car, the project split into two completely distinct styling interpretations penned by rival fashion houses.

Breaking traditional automotive protocol where hardtops rule the initial launch, the drop-top version actually bloomed first. The breathtaking Fiat Dino Spider, styled by Pininfarina, made its society debut at the Turin Motor Show on November 3, 1966. Meanwhile, Bertone was left to pen the closed roof, and the equally stunning Fiat Dino Coupé finally grabbed the spotlight months later at the Geneva Motor Show on March 9, 1967.

Underneath those seductive body lines lay a proper mechanical opera. Early versions featured a 2.0-liter V6 engine pushing 160 HP, the very same heart beating inside the high-brow Dino 206 GT, albeit with a slightly tamer temperament. However, early adopters had to suffer through a rigid rear axle that made the car handle more like a glorified horse carriage than a cutting-edge grand tourer.

Thankfully, the upgraded Dino 2400 eventually arrived to save the day, boasting a larger 2.4-liter engine, 180 HP, and a significantly grittier acoustic soundtrack. Crucially, it also brought an independent rear suspension into the mix. Suddenly, the driving dynamics finally matched the looks, transforming the Dino from a straight-line screamer into a corner-carving masterpiece.

Back in its heyday, the financial figures required to sign for a Fiat Dino were intimidatingly steep for its class. Today, however, the car has aged like a fine bottle of premium wine, fetching eye-watering sums in the collector market.