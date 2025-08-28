Fiat Cronos: the most affordable version returns with manual gearbox and 1.3 engine

With the arrival of the refreshed 2026 lineup, Fiat had initially dropped the Cronos Drive 1.3 manual, the most affordable 1.3-powered version without resorting to the smaller 1.0 engine. That decision seemed to mark a new commercial strategy, focusing solely on the Drive 1.0 manual and the 1.3 Drive and 1.3 Precision CVT automatics.

Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 manual returns to the Brazilian market

However, on Fiat’s official Brazilian website, the Drive 1.3 manual has surprisingly reappeared, once again joining the lineup alongside the other three trims of the Argentina-built sedan. The relaunched model adopts the same design and functional updates as the 2026 facelift, with equipment nearly identical to the 1.3 CVT version.

The reintroduction allows customers to once again opt for a more affordable manual transmission variant without giving up modern comfort and features. The only optional package is the S-Design pack (R$ 4,090), the same offered for the 1.3 automatic, which adds exclusive trim, 15-inch alloy wheels, digital air conditioning, a rearview camera, LED fog lights, keyless entry, a leather steering wheel, and an auto-tilting mirror.

Under the hood, nothing has changed: the sedan continues with the naturally aspirated 1.3-liter flex-fuel eight-valve engine, delivering 107 hp and 13.6 kgfm with ethanol or 98 hp and 13.2 kgfm with gasoline, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The new Cronos Drive 1.3 manual starts at R$ 112,490, R$ 5,500 more than the 1.0 manual but R$ 4,000 less than the 1.3 CVT. Compared with the automatic, the manual version gives up cruise control and Sport mode but keeps a solid list of features: LED headlights, hill holder, alarm, air conditioning, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 7-inch display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, trip computer, electric power steering, rear sensors, power windows on all doors, and adjustable steering wheel.

As for colors, only Vulcano Black is included in the price. Montecarlo Red and Banchisa White cost an extra R$ 990, while Bari Silver, Silverstone Grey, and Alaska White carry a surcharge of R$ 1,990.