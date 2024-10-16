Fiat celebrates 125 years in style at Autoclásica

Fiat Clásicos Club Argentina celebrates 125 years of Fiat at Autoclásica in South America.

The Fiat Clásicos Club Argentina shined the spotlight on Fiat’s 125 years of history during Autoclásica, the largest classic car event in South America. Held at the San Isidro racetrack, the event brought together enthusiasts and collectors from all over the continent, who were able to admire all the Italian brand’s most iconic models up close. Some of the many activities that took place at the event are definitely the display of vehicles, contests of elegance of the many cars that participated. Of course, it is also seen as a classic car rally, which allows participants to parade their cars, and theme-specific exhibits. So much more available at one of the most important events in South America

A valuable milestone for the Italian Fiat brand in South America

As every year, the Fiat Clásicos Club Argentina participated in another edition of Autoclásica, the largest classic car festival in South America. This year, the 22nd edition saw many emblematic models on display, but more importantly, the Club took the opportunity to continue the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Fiat brand around the world. The exhibition, which in 2016 was recognized by FIVA (Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Ancienes) as one of the 8 most important events in the world. In this edition, it took place the weekend of October 12 and 13 at the San Isidro Racetrack.

This was the 22nd edition, during which automotive history from around the world was brought to life through a display of more than 1,100 classic vehicles of international category. This edition honored the Fiat Classics Club Argentina, celebrating 125 years of the Italian brand globally, as well as, of course, displaying various examples of this rich history.

An event full of tributes and great history

This tribute presented as a noteworthy find the presence of a replica of the Fiat 3 ½ HP, the first model car built within what was then the nascent Italian factory in Turin between 1899 and 1900. Florentino Viale, an automobile enthusiast and native of the small town of Sunchales , Santa Fe, built this replica completely by hand. It is a small model for 2 or 3 passengers called Duc Vis a Vis signed by Turin coachbuilder Marcello Alessio.

In addition to the Fiat 3 ½ HP, there were also several completely emblematic models of the brand that attended the show to celebrate this important anniversary of the brand, which is particularly esteemed all over the world. Let’s go through the whole list to pay homage to each model starting with, Fiat 500 A Topolino – 1946, Fiat 600 Multipla – 1963, Fiat 1100 D – 1963, Fiat 600E – 1966, Fiat 1500 Coupe – 1969, Fiat 1500 Multicarga – 1970, Fiat 1600 – 1971, Fiat 1600Sport – 1971, Fiat 124 Spider – 1971, Fiat 600 Abarth 1000 (replica) – 1975, Fiat 125 Familiare – 1975, Fiat 125 Migliorata – 1976, Fiat 125 Sport – 1979, Fiat 133 TIAVA – 1979, Fiat 125 Mirafiori – 1981, Fiat Duna SCX – 1990, Fiat Regatta – 1992 and finally Fiat Uno Turbo i.e. – 1993.