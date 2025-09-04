Fiat announces the opening of orders in the United Kingdom for its award-winning Grande Panda

Unprecedented levels of interest have been recorded for the new, uniquely styled model, which will arrive in UK retailer showrooms from 4th September, when a nationwide ‘preview tour’ begins.Fiat Grande Panda has won several prestigious awards during 2025, including ‘Best Small Car’ from Autocar, ‘Supermini of the Year’ from Auto Express and ‘Most Eagerly Awaited Electrified Car’ from Eco Car.Fiat Grande Panda is available with a choice of fully electric or hybrid powertrains, with on-the-road (OTR) prices starting from just £18,035. Reintroduced FIAT E-Grant offers £1500 saving on the OTR price of fully electric versions of Grande Panda. Further details of Grande Panda and its ‘preview tour’ can be found at www.fiat.co.uk

Fiat Grande Panda UK opened orders

Fiat has opened orders for its award-winning Grande Panda in the UK, with an unprecedented level of early interest recorded for the uniquely styled city car, which will be unveiled to the public in a nationwide ‘preview tour’ starting on 4th September 2025.

Designed at FIAT’s Centro Stile in Turin, the Grande Panda is notable for its compact size, clean lines and organised interior. It draws inspiration from the iconic Fiat Panda of the 1980s, reflecting the brand’s signature style and offering an ideal mobility solution for both family and urban life.

Even before its public debut, Grande Panda is a multi-award winner. Crowned ‘Best Small Car’ at the prestigious Autocar Awards 2025, the new model was praised by judges for its ‘innovative design, practicality and affordability’. When announcing it as ‘Supermini of the Year 2025’, Auto Express highlighted Grande Panda’s ‘cheeky nature, comfort, practicality and affordability’, while Eco Car exclaimed how it is ‘packed to the gills with stylistic touches that hark back to the original panda’ but is ‘bang up to date with efficient drivetrains, top-notch packaging, and a warm-hearted chummy feel’, when naming it as its ‘Most Eagerly Awaited Electrified Car 2025’.

In parallel with the award winning 2025 so far, there has been unparalleled levels of pre-launch interest in Grande Panda, with several thousand ‘keep me informed’ requests registered on the FIAT UK website, coupled with unprecedented website traffic. FIAT retailers have also reported significant numbers of enquiries about the car directly to their showrooms.

A nationwide ‘preview tour’ will allow potential buyers the first opportunity to see Grande Panda and to engage with product experts to better understand its detail. The tour starts on 4th September and will continue in FIAT retailers throughout the UK until 11th October.

Giuseppe Cava, managing director of FIAT UK, said: “We are delighted to open orders for Grande Panda in the UK. The response to the car has been incredible so far and we are very proud that it has been recognised with so many awards.

“The several thousand registrations of interest on our website suggest that Grande Panda has already struck a chord with UK drivers, and we’re really looking forward to the preview tour starting. Our customers can come along, learn more about the car and see for themselves why our new FIAT is so special.”

Mark Pardoe, CEO of Griffin Mill Garages, FIAT retailer in Pontypridd, South Wales, said: “We’ve certainly had significant interest in Grande Panda and it’s clear that customers are excited to get to see and drive it. It will suit lots of needs, appealing to younger drivers seeking a stylish, urban car and families, needing good value and practicality.”

Fiat Grande Panda is available to order from 1st September with a choice of powertrains. The fully electric versions combine a 44kWh battery with an 83kW e-motor (113 HP), to deliver a WLTP range of 199 miles. Alternatively, the hybrid version features a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 110 HP, coupled with a 48V Li-ion battery and a sophisticated eDCT 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The fully electric Grande Panda is offered in (RED) and La Prima trims, with on-the-road prices starting at £21,035. Both versions qualify for the recently reintroduced FIAT E-Grant, which offers a £1500 saving on the on-the-road price of all fully electric FIAT and Abarth models.

Grande Panda Hybrid is available as Pop, Icon or La Prima, with on-the-road prices starting from £18,035.

Further details of Grande Panda and its ‘preview tour’ are available from www.fiat.co.uk