Fiat announces sponsorship of Netflix’s fifth and final season of Stranger Things

Netflix’s ” Stranger Things ” series, a worldwide hit, will debut with the first part of the final season in November, raising high expectations from fans.

Fiat together with Netflix for series ” Stranger Things “

Fiat, the best-selling brand in Brazil for five consecutive years and a benchmark in performance and technology, announces its sponsorship of the fifth season of Netflix’s hit series ” Stranger Things “. The partnership marks the coming together of two worlds that share values such as authenticity, boldness and connection to different generations.

The series, released by the streaming service in July 2016, boasts millions of fans worldwide. Recognized for its compelling storyline, it is set in the 1980s and features characters who, despite their young age, bravely face the challenges of the “Underworld.”

The globally successful series with Fiat cars

“Stranger Things is a global phenomenon, including in Brazil, uniting generations through mystery and adventure, but also nostalgia, innovation and engaging narratives. For Fiat, being present in the fifth and final season represents a unique opportunity to combine our passion for mobility and boldness with the creative and dynamic environment of the series. Just as the characters face the unknown with courage and strength, our cars represent freedom, character, youthful spirit and power,” comments Alessandra Souza, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communications for Stellantis in South America.

The first part of the fifth season of Stranger Things will debut on Nov. 26. More details about Fiat’s sponsorship will be released in the coming weeks.