Fiat and Mopar unveil exciting new products at the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show

Mopar, the Stellantis brand dedicated to vehicle customization, unveiled a selection of upgrades at the São Paulo Motor Show designed to enhance the performance and versatility of Fiat’s pickup lineup. Visitors can see firsthand how official accessories and factory-approved packages transform these models, making them more comfortable, practical, distinctive and capable.

Fiat Strada, Titano and Toro are showcased in versions developed by the Stellantis South America Design Center. The Strada Pipeline, created for those who live between the road and the sea, sports a vibrant look that combines matte-gray graphics, a neon-green roof and details inspired by the Fiat flag. Darkened wheels, XBRI Brutus T/A tires and green interior accents further amplify the identity of this concept truck, crafted for a youthful, dynamic lifestyle. The finishing touch is the integrated surfboard, turning the Pipeline into a true style statement.

The Titano Black by Mopar, on the other hand, embraces a more aggressive off-road spirit. Based on the Ranch trim, it was developed through a joint project between the Stellantis Design Center and Mopar Engineering. Lifted suspension, larger tires, 18-inch wheels and a series of exclusive add-ons give it a bold, rugged character. The package includes additional LED lights, a snorkel, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, side steps, roll bar and numerous aesthetic and functional upgrades that reinforce its off-road mission.

The Toro City Volcano Azul Jazz represents the most urban and tech-oriented interpretation of the range. Its electric bed cover, “easy-pull” mats and dedicated storage bags turn the cargo area into a smart, practical trunk. Roof bars, roll bar, sport exhaust tip, dedicated pedals and wider fenders further enhance the model, showcasing endless customization possibilities.

Many of the accessories fitted to the pickups on display are already available on Fiat’s website in the “Build Your Car” section, on the official Marketplace channel and at Fiat dealerships across Brazil. The goal is to let customers draw inspiration from the show’s “buzz trucks” and create their own personalized style.

Mopar’s presence also extends to the other Fiat models on display. The Fastback Abarth and Fastback Hybrid feature elements such as embroidered floor mats, ambient lighting, logo projectors and dedicated accessories. In the test-drive area, visitors can try the Titano Ranch, upgraded with a wireless charger, soft-open tailgate damper and several components designed to improve durability and comfort. Pulse Abarth and Fastback Abarth also demonstrate how Mopar customization can elevate both design and driving experience through a mix of sporty accessories and functional solutions.