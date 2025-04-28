Fiat and Abarth to exit the United States? The farewell seems inevitable

In 2025, Stellantis increasingly resembles a large conglomerate of declining brands, with Fiat in particular showing almost no signs of life overseas. With fewer than 500 units sold in the United States in the first quarter of the year, the fate of the brand (along with Abarth) appears sealed, evoking the bitter withdrawal from the American market that occurred in 1983, caused by corrosion problems, free-falling sales, and warranty claims.

Will Fiat and Abarth abandon the American market again?

It’s now only a matter of time before Fiat closes its doors again in the United States. However, what Fiat will leave behind this time has little to do with the unmissed models like the Strada, Super Brava, Spider 2000, and X1/9. From the brand’s second American adventure, two true gems emerge that are destined to become collector’s items: the 500 Abarth and the 124 Spider Abarth.

The 500 Abarth, produced between 2012 and 2019, is often undervalued and misunderstood. With its 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo engine producing 160 horsepower, it didn’t stand out for absolute performance, but it won people over with its lively character and unmistakable exhaust sound, described as “almost illegal” in volume and aggressiveness. Agile in traffic but nervous in tight corners, it’s now available at surprisingly low prices, with many found for under $10,000, making it an unmissable opportunity for those seeking a small sports car full of personality.

Alongside the 500, the 124 Spider Abarth also shines, launched in 2016 and produced until 2020. Technically derived from the Mazda MX-5 ND, but with Italian engine and design, it combines the classic charm of the original 124 Spider with modern standards. Despite only 21,000 units reaching roads globally, the 124 Spider Abarth stands out for details such as the matte black hood, Alcantara Recaro seats, and the Scorpion badge. In this case too, prices remain moderate, with many 124 Abarths still found for under $20,000.

For those who love cars that tell a story and offer authentic driving emotions, both the 500 Abarth and the 124 Spider Abarth represent two possible emotional investments for Americans and, probably, future classics.