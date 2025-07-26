Fiat and Abarth offer big discounts on 500e to win over Australian buyers

Fiat has decided to shake up the Australian electric vehicle market by significantly slashing the price of its compact electric 500e. These could be called “monster” discounts given the substantial amount of money that can be saved by purchasing one of the models currently on offer.

Fiat slashes electric 500e prices in Australia with massive discounts

Just over two years after its local debut, the iconic Italian city car is back in the spotlight thanks to a limited-time promotion that reduces the base price to AU$38,990, nearly AU$20,000 less than the original launch price of AU$52,500 (excluding delivery charges). The Abarth 500e Scorpionissima, the high-performance version built on the same platform, also benefits from a substantial discount and is now offered at AU$43,990.

Both models represent an attractive option for those seeking a compact urban electric vehicle with distinctive style, without sacrificing brilliant performance and respectable range, even though it’s now been surpassed by many competitors. The standard 500e features a front-mounted electric motor producing 87 kW with 220 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 9 seconds. Powered by a 42 kWh battery, it promises a maximum range of up to 193 miles on the WLTP cycle. On the charging front, the Italian city car supports AC charging up to 11 kW and DC fast charging up to 85 kW, with relatively competitive times considering the battery capacity.

Those seeking more excitement can opt for the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima, which increases power to 114 kW and 235 Nm of torque. This version delivers 0-60 mph acceleration in just 7 seconds, thanks in part to three selectable driving modes: Turismo, Scorpion Street, and Scorpion Track. Even in this sporty variant, the battery remains 42 kWh, but WLTP range drops to approximately 157 miles. Thanks to DC rapid charging, it can go from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Fiat has confirmed that the promotion will run until September 30, 2025, while stocks last. With an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, other manufacturers will likely follow suit, making entry into the world of electric mobility more accessible than ever.