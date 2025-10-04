Fiat 600 Hybrid launches in Argentina with sales now open

Fiat has started pre-sales in Argentina for the new Fiat 600 Hybrid, the first electrified model the brand will market in this country. The car features a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine paired with a 48V lithium-ion battery, a combination that ensures smooth, quiet, and enjoyable driving. It is a modern reinterpretation of the legendary 600, which in 2025 celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Fiat 600 Hybrid debuts in Argentina

The new Fiat 600 Hybrid pays tribute to the original 1955 model with a forward-looking project that blends design and technology. Versatile and suitable for both city and out-of-town driving, this version delivers a total output of 145 hp thanks to the 6-speed automatic transmission, the electrified e-DCT dual-clutch system, and steering wheel-mounted controls. The efficiency of the gasoline engine is enhanced by the contribution of the 48V mild hybrid system, providing smoothness and responsiveness in every situation.

The 600 Hybrid can travel in fully electric mode during parking maneuvers, starting off, or in urban traffic. The energy recovery system further helps reduce emissions while driving in the city and even on some highway stretches. In addition to enabling quieter starts and faster gear changes, the electric motor delivers extra torque at low speeds, improving agility and responsiveness in acceleration.

With a 385-liter trunk and a spacious interior, the new 600 Hybrid is positioned as the ideal solution for those living in the city but also passionate about travel and outdoor activities. The exterior and interior styling reflect the spirit of the Dolce Vita and the brand’s pop soul, enriched by an exclusive palette of bright, modern colors.

On the technology and safety front, the model is equipped with automatic climate control, a fully customizable 10.1-inch infotainment system, and the most advanced driver assistance systems, designed to make every journey comfortable, safe, and fun.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid thus represents a turning point for the brand in Argentina, combining tradition and innovation in a model that embodies the best of urban mobility and the electrified driving experience.