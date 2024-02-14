Fiat 500e wins its first award in North America

Green Car Journal has recognized the Fiat 500e as the Urban Green Car of the Year for 2024. The 500e is generating excitement across North America with its mission of sustainable mobility, marking the first fully electric vehicle by Stellantis to be offered in the country. The journalists at Green Car Journal have highlighted the compelling combination of efficiency, affordability, style, and zero-emission technology, all combined with the distinctive Italian style that characterizes the Fiat 500e.

Since its launch, the Fiat 500e has registered more than 185,000 units worldwide, becoming a key element in the green transition of international metropolises. Currently available in 44 countries globally, the 500e contributes to the brand’s electrification journey on a global scale. This success demonstrates the wide adoption and positive reception of the 500e on the international market, confirming its pioneering role in sustainable mobility and the transformation towards a zero-emission future.

In 2023, the Fiat 500e achieved first place in Europe in the A+B BEV segment, with a market share of 14.7 percent, up by 0.3 percentage points from 2022, despite a 5% decline in the segment. The car also ranked first in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Austria; second in France; and fourth in Portugal and Poland. In total, the Fiat 500e sold nearly 65,000 units in Europe. Since its launch in Europe in 2020, the Fiat 500e has received 43 international awards in 10 different countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Israel, and the USA.

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, stated: “The Fiat 500e has established itself as the leader of the electric city car segment in Europe since its launch, collecting 42 awards so far and becoming the most awarded Fiat ever. Now that its journey to North America has officially begun, I am extremely proud to receive a new important award, the first in the USA. This award paves the way for its launch and represents the best appreciation from the USA for our Italian icon, which is about to meet new American customers.”

“Thanks to its compact shapes that reflect the taste of Italian fashion and zero-emission driving, the new Fiat 500e has an innate charm,” said Ron Cogan, editor and director of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “It is also perfect for urban life, offering easier maneuvers and parking in crowded environments.”