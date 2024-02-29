Fiat 500e off to a good start in the United States

Stellantis USA has issued an official statement announcing that the initial sales data for the Fiat 500e in the United States have been very encouraging. The Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, produced the first fully electric models of the Fiat 500e destined for the U.S. market. This new version, marking a significant turning point for the FIAT brand, will be available in the United States by the end of the first quarter.

Fiat 500e lands in the United States: encouraging sales data

The Fiat 500e‘s journey in the United States seems to have started well. Fiat’s small electric city car is currently the only model from the brand marketed in North America. There had been long speculation that the brand might withdraw from this market due to poor sales, but ultimately, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares decided to continue the Italian brand’s adventure by launching the new electric 500. At this time, no other models are expected to arrive, but hopes are high that the electric city car will succeed in the North American market.

There is also hope and satisfaction at the Mirafiori plant, which, after a period of difficulties, appears to have a promising future. It is worth noting that Stellantis recently reiterated that the Mirafiori plant will handle the production of the Fiat 500e and that all units of the car sold worldwide will be exclusively produced at this manufacturing site.

Furthermore, the recommended price for the Fiat 500e in the United States for 2024 is $32,500, which is just under €30,000 at the current exchange rate, excluding delivery charges. Buyers will also have the opportunity to benefit from government tax discounts.