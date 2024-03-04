Fiat 500 Tributo Trepiuno: the limited series celebrating the 2004 concept debuts

At the 2004 Geneva Motor Show, Fiat unveiled the Trepiuno concept. This vehicle was the creation of the Advanced Design Studio at the Centro Stile Fiat, drawing inspiration from the legendary 1957 Fiat 500 and foreshadowing the design guidelines that would characterize the third generation of the 500. To mark the twentieth anniversary of this concept, Stellantis’ Heritage team has embarked on the project to bring to life the 500 Tributo Trepiuno, an edition that will be produced, certified, and marketed under the auspices of Stellantis Heritage, in a highly limited series, although the exact number has not been disclosed.

Fiat 500 Tributo Trepiuno: a limited series celebrating the 2004 concept revealed

The 2024 Fiat 500 Tributo Trepiuno emerges from the “Reloaded By Creators” project, based on the 500 Hybrid. This special edition stands out with a white livery that pays homage to the original 2004 concept, complemented by rear lights with a red insert and Fiat logos on a blue background. The exclusivity extends to split five-spoke Sport wheels, embellished with a dedicated cap.

For the interior of this Limited Edition, there is a choice of two-tone full-grain leather in white and reddish-brown for the front seats, while the rear seats pair white full-grain leather for the seat, with reddish-brown for the backrest. The “Trepiuno XX” logo embroidered enhances all four seats, with interior panel and dashboard coverings in reddish-brown. Fiat announces that each unit will represent a true collector’s model, accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity provided by Heritage.

Roberto Giolito, head of Stellantis Heritage, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this model: “The 500 Tributo Trepiuno is our homage to a concept that has significantly marked FIAT’s evolutionary path in the contemporary landscape. This initiative, aimed at celebrating such a significant anniversary, offers enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of history, combining the essence of the design that marked the beginning of the modern era of the 500 with the symbol of Italian creativity and ingenuity that has conquered the world.”