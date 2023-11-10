Fiat 500 is the best-selling car in Germany in October 2023

In October, more Fiat 500s were registered in Germany than the usual top-ranking domestic models. Additionally, the Fiat 500 Electric claimed the first position in the A/B segment among battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This information comes from the monthly statistics of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

Fiat 500 leads the automotive market in Germany

In October, German customers registered 5,401 new Fiat 500s, marking an increase of approximately 17% compared to the previous month. Overall, the Fiat brand recorded a 9.9% increase in registrations in the first ten months compared to the same period in 2022.

“The fact that our iconic 500 secures the top position in Germany – the main European automotive market – sends a clear message that the brand’s direction (sustainable urban mobility for all) aligns well with the needs of our German customers. I am very proud of this and would like to thank my team for it. I firmly believe that this positive momentum will continue thanks to our new product range,” says Olivier Francois, CEO of the Fiat brand and Global CMO of Stellantis.

“It’s not often that an imported model outperforms all strong domestic competitors in the German market. We are therefore proud of the Fiat 500’s absolute first place in October registration statistics. This success confirms our mission to provide affordable mobility for everyone. Discerning German customers honor this strategy for both our electric vehicles and our combustion engine models. This upward trend will be further strengthened by the new Fiat 600 Electric, which has just successfully launched in the German market,” commented Andreas Mayer, Head of the Abarth, FIAT, and FIAT Professional brands in Germany.