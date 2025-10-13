Ferraris that defined the road to the brand’s first electric car

Electrification is now a mandatory step for all automakers, even for those most tied to tradition and mechanical passion like Ferrari. Although many enthusiasts turn up their noses at this change, the Maranello house is preparing to introduce its first fully electric car, a model that will represent a turning point in its history. Before the arrival of the Ferrari Elettrica, however, the Prancing Horse has already traced an approach path, made of experiments and innovations, through a series of hybrid models that have been able to combine emotion and technology.

Ferrari 599 Hy-KERS

The first foray into the world of electrification came in 2010 with the Ferrari 599 Hy-KERS, a concept car presented at the Geneva Motor Show. Based on the 599 GTB Fiorano, this car introduced the KERS system derived directly from Formula 1, capable of recovering energy under braking to return it during acceleration. Its 6.0-liter V12 produced 620 horsepower, flanked by a 100-HP electric motor for a total of 720 overall horsepower. While reducing emissions by 35% compared to the combustion model, the Hy-KERS managed to keep the Ferrari soul intact: sound, responsiveness and driving pleasure were not sacrificed.

This experiment opened a new path for Maranello, which demonstrated it could combine performance and sustainability without betraying its philosophy. From that moment on, electrification would no longer be a taboo, but a challenge to face with the rigor and passion typical of the brand.

Ferrari LaFerrari

In 2013 the Prancing Horse house presented the LaFerrari, the first production hybrid and symbol of a new balance between power and innovation. Its heart was a 6.3-liter V12 combined with a 163-horsepower electric motor, for a total power of 963 HP. The HY-KERS system, evolution of the one seen on the 599, guaranteed dizzying performance: 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds and over 217 mph top speed.

Unlike other “green” experiments in the sector, LaFerrari managed to excite like traditional supercars, maintaining an unmistakable sound and rabid delivery. Its mechanics remained alive, enriched by the electric boost but faithful to Ferrari DNA. Today it is considered one of the most iconic hypercars of the decade, capable of perfectly uniting tradition and avant-garde.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

If LaFerrari represented the transition, the 2019 SF90 Stradale sanctioned Ferrari’s official entry into the production hybrid era. Maranello’s first PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the SF90 combines a 780-HP twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors for a total power of 1,000 horsepower. Performance is impressive: 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and 0-124 mph in 6.5 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph.

Beyond the numbers, what surprises is the naturalness with which technology integrates into Ferrari character. Refined aerodynamics and track-ready setup provide absolute control, while electric all-wheel drive improves stability and acceleration.