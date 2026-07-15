Ferrari’s quick move to mute the Luce outrage

Maranello knew they were playing with fire when they unveiled the Ferrari Luce, but even their highly paid crisis management team wasn’t prepared for the sheer volume of digital pitchforks. According to Ferrari’s Global Marketing Director, Emanuele Carando, speaking to Edmunds, the brand expected polarization but was utterly stunned by the massive global backlash.

Naturally, in the grand tradition of corporate spin, Carando insists this deafening uproar is actually a good thing. After all, when you are trying to sell a silent, million-dollar electric appliance, any press is good press, right?

The main culprit of this outrage is the design. The Luce looks absolutely nothing like a traditional Ferrari. Instead of taking the easy, reassuring route of ripping the glorious V12 out of a Purosangue and stuffing it with heavy battery packs, Ferrari decided to “revolutionize” things. They utilized EV packaging to shove the driving position right up to the front axle and chop off the hood. The result? A cab-forward geometry designed for cornering precision, and extra “cabin space”.

Recognizing that the initial shock was perhaps a bit too violent, Maranello’s marketing department immediately pivoted to damage control. The loud, provocative launch colors like electric blue and bright yellow were quietly swept under the rug for the second press outing. In their place, Ferrari rolled out the Luce in a highly sober, deeply apologetic matte silver.

Carando is already playing the long game, reminding everyone that the Purosangue SUV faced the exact same “heresy” accusations before becoming a massive commercial hit. But just in case you were worried about corporate extortion, Carando officially debunked the rumors: Ferrari will not force elite collectors to buy a Luce just to stay on the VIP list for limited-edition V12s. It is a bold promise, though we will see if it holds up when the order books need filling.

For now, the curious can watch chassis number zero hit the auction block this August, where we will finally see exactly how much cash real-world collectors are willing to pay for Ferrari’s quiet electric revolution.