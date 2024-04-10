Ferrari’s newest E-Cells Lab: a collaboration with the University of Bologna

Ferrari is not satisfied, it wants to be ready for the change. And to look to the future of the automotive industry, it is necessary to know how to develop better performing batteries. Ferrari, resolutely choose to conduct experiments with lithium as well as studying it in minute detail. From that, was born Ferrari electrochemical research which decided to collaborate with the University of Bologna.

Inauguration of E-Cells Lab: a new hub for the electrification of the Cavallino Rampante

April 8, 2024, saw the inauguration of the E-Cells Lab, Ferrari’s new research center, in collaboration with the University of Bologna, dedicated to lithium cells, a revolutionary technology and key component for high-performance electrification.

E-Cells Lab wants to present itself as a core of technological innovation: experts and researchers will be studying in-depth the chemical and physical properties of lithium-ion battery technology, as well as the materials. The goal is to develop higher performance, yet lightweight and sustainable batteries for Ferrari’s future electric supercars. The E-Cells Lab, located at the University of Bologna, offers not only valuable contributions to academia. In fact, the research that will be conducted will turn into concrete help for the industrial sector. The results will be shared with NXP, a leading electronics company and technology partner of Ferrari, as well as a supporter of the project. This alliance has the potential to benefit everyone.

The E-Cells Lab consists of two main areas: the first dedicated to the synthesis of electrochemical materials, the second focused on analysis, testing and characterization of these materials. The study will be carried out on SSB (semi-solid state) and ASSB (high performance solid state) lithium cells.

The focus of research will be more on some critical issues: solid states, rapid charging, thermal propagation, safety, and cell performance. Investigators also will be developing systems to manage battery charging and discharging cycles.

The results obtained, then, will be of fundamental importance to Ferrari, enabling them to develop a shared language with their cell suppliers. Finally, this common dialogue will foster the optimization of the performance of the batteries that will then be assembled in the Maranello factory, contributing to the creation of increasingly high-performance and innovative electric cars.

E-Cells Lab, with its dedication and spirit of research, stands as a protagonist of progress, which fosters collaboration and sharing, to build an innovative future, better for all.