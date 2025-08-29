Ferrari’s first electric car: what to expect from the October announcement

The news that Ferrari will unveil new information about its first 100% electric supercar this October has long captured the attention of the automotive world. With just over a month and a half to go before the official announcement, enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting what will mark a historic turning point in private mobility: the entry of the Maranello brand into the electric era.

Ferrari prepares to reveal first details of its all-electric supercar this October

Ferrari has always been synonymous with speed, power, and iconic design. Models like the Testarossa, 308 GTB, and Enzo have defined generations, making even the roar of their engines unforgettable, sounds often deliberately engineered to stir emotion. According to early reports, Ferrari’s first EV will be a radically new-generation supercar, yet one that remains faithful to the brand’s sporting DNA.

CEO Benedetto Vigna has confirmed that the upcoming EV will uphold Ferrari’s racing heritage, drawing on a deep technical legacy to ensure authenticity and consistency with the values of the Prancing Horse. It’s also clear that this will not be a car for the masses: like Ferrari’s most exclusive hypercars, it will target a select, affluent clientele, hardly a surprise.

One of the most debated aspects is the sound of Ferrari’s electric car. EVs, with no exhaust or combustion engine, are inherently quiet. While this reduces noise pollution, it also deprives both driver and spectator of the visceral soundtrack of Ferrari’s V8s and V12s. For this reason, engineers in Maranello are working on artificial acoustic signatures designed to replicate the thrill of traditional powerplants. The goal is to turn the absence of noise into an opportunity, creating a unique sensory experience.

The commercial debut of Ferrari’s first EV is scheduled for 2026, a milestone that also fits into the company’s broader sustainability strategy. Ferrari has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, an ambitious target that inevitably requires electrifying its lineup.

Although the automaker continues to invest in combustion engines, the future is becoming increasingly clear: meeting the demands of purists who crave the roar of gasoline while satisfying those who want extreme performance with a green twist. The challenge is not only technical, but cultural. Ferrari’s first EV is not just a new model, it’s a symbol of transformation for the entire industry.