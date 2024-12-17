Ferrari’s Elkann: “2024 marks a year of growth, with electric vehicles opening a new chapter in our history”

“2024 has been a year of growth for Ferrari,” declared John Elkann, president of the company, opening his speech in which he analyzed the main events and milestones that have marked the Prancing Horse’s journey over these past 12 months. “We are about to conclude a year of strong development for Ferrari’s business, during which we achieved extraordinary financial results and saw significant growth of our brand in every aspect of the company,” Elkann continued.

Here’s how Ferrari’s 2024 went: John Elkann takes stock

The president then highlighted two particularly relevant aspects: “The strength of our order portfolio and the increase in customization requests are two fundamental trends that confirm the success of our sports cars.” Elkann also emphasized that the F80, Ferrari’s new supercar, represents the culmination of an ambitious launch plan, which has garnered enthusiastic appreciation from customers and further enriched our offering, consolidating our positioning in the high-end car segment.

“We were in the fight for the constructors’ championship until the last race of the season. We achieved a fundamental victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc then giving us other unforgettable victories at Monza, in front of a crowd of enthusiastic fans, and in Austin. Carlos Sainz triumphed in Australia and Mexico, thus completing his extraordinary journey with Scuderia Ferrari.”

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Carlos for the enthusiasm, dedication, and talent he brought to the team during these four years together,” said Elkann, who then added a special memory: “I will never forget Sunday, September 1st, a truly unique day when we celebrated incredible victories at both Monza and Austin, the latter being one of the most iconic races of the FIA WEC World Championship. It was a moment that made our season even more special.”

Elkann also dedicated part of his speech to Ferrari’s electrification process, highlighting how, thanks to the great commitment and dedication of our team, the e-building was built in Maranello in just two years, a cutting-edge facility that represents a milestone for our company. “Inside, we will develop not only the next generation of Ferrari, but also the strategic electrical components that will help make our range even more exclusive and unique,” Elkann emphasized, stressing the importance of this new phase for the brand’s future.

“The electric Ferrari,” he continued, “will be a new, exciting chapter in our long and prestigious history. It will join the production and development of our internal combustion and hybrid models, each of which will continue to offer those extraordinary driving emotions that only a Ferrari can guarantee.”

Additional focus was given to the Ferrari world beyond cars, particularly lifestyle, an area that, according to Elkann, is allowing more and more people to feel an integral part of the Ferrari universe, without the need to own a super car. “The Museums in Maranello and Modena recorded the highest number of visitors ever, driven by the unceasing passion that our brand continues to inspire,” he declared. Furthermore, he highlighted how Ferrari collections also achieved great success at Milan Fashion Week, with an offering that during the year was enriched by exclusive capsule collections from Miami and Monza, confirming the growing interest in the brand also in the lifestyle and fashion sectors.

Finally, Elkann set an appointment with investors for the second half of 2025, when Ferrari will present its new strategic plan at Capital Markets Day. “It will be an opportunity to reaffirm our continuous drive towards innovation, exclusivity, and excellence, values that continue hand in hand with our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030,” he concluded.