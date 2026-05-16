Ferrari unveils the new Ferrari HC25 one-off

Ferrari brought a roadster to the Racing Days at Circuit of the Americas that cannot be bought, because it already belongs to someone. The HC25 is a one-off built by the Special Projects department for a single collector after two years of development, and its Texas debut mainly shows how far Maranello can go when working on commission from an existing base.

Ferrari HC25 debuts as a one-off roadster based on the F8 Spider

That base is the F8 Spider, one of the last Ferraris to feature a combustion V8 with no form of electrification, and the HC25 keeps its mechanical setup unchanged. The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 720 hp at 7,000 rpm and 568 lb-ft of torque from 3,250 rpm, with a specific output of 185 hp per liter and a maximum engine speed of 8,000 rpm.

The transmission is the same seven-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox used by the F8, and the performance figures remain those of an uncompromising supercar: 211 mph flat out, 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds and 0-124 mph in 8.2 seconds.

Where the HC25 separates itself from the donor car is in the design, created by the Ferrari Centro Stile. The body is finished in a matte gray shade called Moonlight Grey and crossed by a three-dimensional gloss black element that runs along the sides toward the rear deck. The feature is not purely decorative, as it integrates the engine air intakes while keeping the surface as clean as possible.

The silhouette looks lower and more sculpted than the F8 Spider, with very pronounced wheel arches and five-spoke wheels with a deliberately futuristic design. Yellow brake calipers and Ferrari logos in the same color create a direct link with the cabin, where gray technical fabric is cut by sharp lines that recall the front headlight graphics. The same yellow accents return inside, reinforcing the tailored character of the whole car.

The dimensions mirror those of the F8 Spider, with a length of 187.3 inches, a width of 79 inches, a height of 46.6 inches and a wheelbase of 104.3 inches. The tires measure 245/35 ZR 20 at the front and 305/35 ZR 20 at the rear, while the braking system uses 15.7-inch front discs and 14.2-inch rear discs. The electronic package includes eDiff3, F1-Trac, SSC 6.1, FDE+ and SCM-E magnetorheological suspension.

The HC25 effectively pays tribute to Ferrari’s non-electrified V8 era in one of its final evolutions, built for a client who wanted something unrepeatable and wrapped in a design language that already looks beyond the F8 generation. It is a coachbuilt special in the most traditional sense, designed to be driven and not merely displayed.