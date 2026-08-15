Ferrari turns the SF90 into the unique CZ26 for a US collector

The Ferrari CZ26 takes personalization to the extreme through a single one-off created for an American client and unveiled during Monterey Car Week. Ferrari developed the car through its Special Projects program, which allows selected customers to commission unique vehicles directly from the company’s design and engineering teams.

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Ferrari CZ26 is a one-off SF90-based supercar built for an American client

The CZ26 uses the SF90 Stradale as its technical foundation and retains its plug-in hybrid system. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 works with three electric motors to produce a combined 986 hp, while a 7.9-kWh battery provides up to 15.5 miles of electric range. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph.

The exterior, however, moves decisively away from the SF90. Ferrari created completely new bodywork inspired in part by Italian industrial design from the 1970s, using strong horizontal lines and a distinctive two-box profile. A low front end incorporates ultra-slim lighting into a full-width grille, while pronounced wheel arches emphasize the car’s width. The rear features a truncated shape, cantilevered taillights and a dedicated diffuser.

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Those styling changes also required substantial aerodynamic work. Ferrari repositioned the central radiator pack and created new bypass ducts to improve cooling and front-axle downforce. Engineers redesigned the underbody and vortex generators, added air curtains around the front wheels and developed a larger rear spoiler and unique diffuser to rebalance the car.

Personalization continues inside. Black technical fabric covers much of the cabin, while additive manufacturing produced unique seat inserts. Ferrari also developed special carbon-fiber trim woven with metallic filaments. Outside, Argento Veloce paint contrasts with Rosso Lampante accents, pigmented carbon-fiber elements and bespoke wheels.

The CZ26 will remain unique to the customer who commissioned it. Ferrari says Special Projects commissions typically require around two years from the initial proposal to completion. The company has not disclosed how much this particular car cost, preserving one final detail of exclusivity around a Ferrari that no other customer will be able to order.