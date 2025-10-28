Ferrari: the last GT built with a manual gearbox goes up for auction

RM Sotheby’s is auctioning a 2012 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano destined to be talked about. This is not just a simple gran turismo from the Maranello automaker, but the last Ferrari built with a manual transmission, a detail that enormously increases its historical and collectible value.

The last Ferrari with a manual transmission goes up for auction: a 2012 599 GTB Fiorano

Bidding will open on October 31 and close on November 6, with display scheduled during the London sale organized by the auction house itself. Estimates speak of a valuation between £750,000 and £850,000, equal to approximately €850,000–1,000,000, figures that reflect the absolute rarity of the specimen.

According to official documentation, this car (chassis 187007) was the last Ferrari equipped with manual transmission to leave the Maranello production line, before the automaker definitively adopted electrohydraulic F1 gearboxes. Delivered to a Hong Kong collector, the car is configured with right-hand drive and was personally delivered by then-president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. The bodywork is painted in Canna di Fucile and the interior in natural cuoio color leather, a sober and elegant combination.

The specimen is also equipped with the HGTE (Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione) package, which introduces stiffer suspension, specific springs, reinforced rear bar and 20-inch wheels. The package’s objective was to improve driving precision, bringing the 599 GTB’s dynamics closer to those of the more extreme 599 GTO.

Under the hood is a 6.0-liter V12 capable of 620 HP, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The full sound and mechanical feeling that result represent the last expression of the ‘pure’ driving experience signed by Ferrari.

This 599 GTB Fiorano has remained in excellent condition, with only 6,000 km driven and regular maintenance, the last of which was performed recently by H.R. Owen South London. Among the options are numerous carbon fiber elements and ultra-thin carbon seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara.

For collectors, this is an unrepeatable opportunity to get their hands on the last manual Ferrari in history, symbol of an era when driving pleasure still passed through the clutch and gear lever.