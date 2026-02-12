Ferrari’s tech-wizard CEO is betting big on Luce

As Ferrari approaches its 80th anniversary in 2027, the Luce, their first-ever fully electric vehicle, represents a massive leap into the unknown. While the Ferrari “family” of owners remains insatiable, the stock market is slightly less romantic, remaining skeptical about whether high-end luxury cars can actually spark a revolution without the roar of a V12.

To solve the “digital vs. analog” crisis, Ferrari didn’t just look in its own backyard. They called in the heavy hitters: Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson of the design collective LoveFrom. Vigna, a man of “ferocious intelligence” who literally helped develop the tech used in the Nintendo Wii and the iPhone, isn’t interested in turning Ferraris into rolling iPads. He wants to avoid the “too many screens” trap by blending high-tech UI with soulful, industrial depth.

The collaboration hasn’t been without its quirks. Vigna notes the hilarious cultural divide between Maranello and San Francisco, specifically the “management of time”. The partnership has been deep enough to produce a four-volume book on Ferrari history that would put any mood board to shame.

Vigna, a physicist by trade, admits he used to think “design” was just a fancy word for “styling”. He was wrong. Now, he views industrial design with the same gravity as engineering. While he remains pragmatically skeptical of the “follies” of the people, he is steadfast on the path to electrification.

With pressure mounting from the “next generation” (the environmentally conscious children of current Ferrari collectors), Vigna is pushing what he calls “innovability”, a mix of innovation and sustainability. He knows that if Ferrari wants to remain the leader of the luxury segment, it can’t be afraid of the silent, electric future. If the customers are happy, the investors follow; and if Jony Ive is involved, at least we know the Luce will look spectacular while it’s doing it.