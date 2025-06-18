Ferrari slows down on brand’s second electric car

The second electric Ferrari may be delayed. It seems that interest in high-performance electric cars is not so strong, especially among luxury enthusiasts

Ferrari is reportedly rethinking its plans for its second electric car

It seems that Ferrari in Maranello has decided to slow down plans for their next electric car, at least according to as-yet unconfirmed rumors. The news suggests a possible setback in the ambitious electrification path of the Prancing Horse, a historic symbol of motoring excellence linked to combustion engines.

This apparent hesitation may stem from a widespread perception: cars “on tap” do not yet seem to fully win over enthusiasts or even wealthier customers, including those less tied to the Modena brand’s traditions. The crux of the matter seems to extend to the entire sports car segment, where demand for “green” variants is, in fact, almost nonexistent.

Performance and electric, the evolving plans

Those who approach the most prestigious automotive brands are looking for an authentic and deep emotion, an experience that can be felt physically, far beyond the mere digital aspect. In this context, the power supply seems to clash with the search for intense sensations, presenting itself almost as a distortion on the sensory plane. Signs emerging from the market and industry analyses confirm a lukewarm interest in luxury cars, especially sports cars, without the classic combustion engine. This trend is prompting several automakers to reconsider their strategies.

A confirmation of this change of course comes directly from Maranello. According to a recent Reuters report, citing sources inside Ferrari, the launch of the famous Cavallino Rampante brand’s second all-electric car has reportedly been postponed to at least 2028. Initially, the debut was scheduled for 2026. This slippage indicates a revisiting of the initial, perhaps excessive, enthusiasm placed in the 100% electric formula. It appears that managers are now taking a more cautious approach, pressing the brakes on the pure electrification process.

What news agencies have reported

According to reports from leading news agencies, the reason for such a delay of the next major new model would be low customer interest. Indeed, supercar and sports car purists do not seem to be enthusiastic about the electric formula, and even among those who are more trend-conscious, enthusiasm remains rather lukewarm. In essence, the current demand for high-performance electric vehicles is almost nonexistent, lacking a solid and sustainable base.

As Carscoops also pointed out, the disaffection for electric cars is not just a problem for Ferrari, but extends to the entire ultra-luxury market. Other high-end manufacturers have also had to drastically revise their plans. Those who purchase vehicles of this caliber, facing large expenditures, are first and foremost looking for the excitement that comes with them. In this context, electric models are proving disappointing. Despite high power outputs, they fail to offer the “genuine pleasure” expected of luxury cars.

Despite the slowdown for the second model, the roadmap for the first electric Ferrari remains unchanged. The car, dubbed “Electric,” will be unveiled in several stages starting in October this year. The full world premiere is set for spring 2026, while deliveries will begin at a later date. An unnamed source quoted by Reuters suggests that this first electric Ferrari will be more of a “symbol” than a commercially successful vehicle.