Ferrari: significant updates for the 2026 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic

The continuous and growing success of Cavallino Classic, which celebrates the beauty of Ferrari, is proof of the quality of the recipe offered to collectors. After all, one doesn’t become the most prestigious concours d’elegance dedicated to Ferrari on a global scale by chance. The organization of the event is headed by Cavallino Inc., an American company that also serves as the publisher of the magazine of the same name dedicated to the universe of the Prancing Horse.

Cavallino Classic 2026: Ferrari excellence finds a new home at The Boca Raton

To celebrate the 35 years of this American event, which honors and passes on the passion for Ferrari, some important changes are planned for the next edition, once again celebrated in Florida. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2026, in fact, is preparing to experience a new chapter in its long and prestigious history. The location will change. The beautiful pearl of The Boca Raton will now serve as the backdrop for the Ferraris.

The timing will also be different. The next event in the series will take place from February 13 to 16, to avoid the usual overlap with the 24 Hours of Daytona. This will provide an even more immersive experience for participants, without distractions, however pleasant they might be, like the legendary endurance challenge linked to Ferrari’s history.

There will also be commemorative aspects: a special exhibition will be dedicated to the Best of Show winners from the first 34 editions of Cavallino Classic and their Ferraris. The Breakers Resort, the place where the legendary Ferrari event was born and has flourished over the years, will frame it.

The format remains unchanged. Once again there will be the Friday Tour, the Concours d’Elegance on Saturday, and the Classic & Sports Sunday on Sunday at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where a couple of years ago there was an appearance by Donald Trump, current President of the United States of America. We recall that the White House occupant, in the past, also had a Ferrari F430 F1 in his garage.

With the previously illustrated changes, Cavallino Classic continues to evolve while respecting its own tradition, celebrating the excellence of the works and history of the Maranello car manufacturer, in a unique context of elegance, passion, and refinement. In recent weeks, this event has achieved extraordinary success, both in terms of audience and the nobility of the cars.

The rich array of Prancing Horse road and racing cars from every era present on the green offered a unique spectacle in 2025, marked by beauty and the best Ferrari emotions. In each edition, since 1992, when it blew out its first candle, the American Concours d’Elegance has grown in quantity and quality, always giving great satisfaction to the participants, who are eager each time to take part.

The decision to change the location of Cavallino Classic Palm Beach 2026 is tied to logistical reasons. The Breakers, where the event has taken place in recent editions, will undergo a multi-year renovation process, which will impose limitations on the management of large events. It was therefore necessary to look towards other shores, with a choice devoted to excellence.

The organizers of Canossa Events have made the best moves, finding a dream alternative, worthy of the prestige of this event. The spectacular architecture of The Boca Raton, recently renovated, with its wonderful golf course, will provide a magnificent setting, perfect to frame the splendor of the Ferraris featured at Cavallino Classic Palm Beach 2026.

The event will also celebrate the anniversaries of some legendary Prancing Horse models. As already written, a special class dedicated to the Best of Show winners from the first 34 editions will also be introduced. Applications for the cars are already open and will be evaluated by the selection committee, called upon to choose those worthy of being included in the lineup. It will be a particularly difficult decision-making process, due to the excellence of the field offered for their judgment.