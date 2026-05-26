Ferrari shares fall after the launch of the new Ferrari Luce

The debut of the Ferrari Luce, held on the evening of May 25, 2026, triggered immediate reactions among both enthusiasts and financial markets. In early trading on the Milan stock exchange, Ferrari shares fell as much as 7.8%, dropping to €286.00 before partially recovering to €286.45. That level still remained far from the €309.20 recorded at the previous session’s close. The decline of roughly €22 per share shows how closely the financial community was watching the Prancing Horse’s first electric car.

Ferrari shares drop after Luce EV debut divides enthusiasts

The strongest reactions did not come from the use of battery power, which many now see as inevitable even for Maranello. Instead, the debate focused on the design language chosen for the Luce. Ferrari, with input from Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio, has taken a path that clearly moves away from the brand’s recent visual tradition.

Rather than simply translating the styling codes of its combustion and hybrid sports cars into an electric model, Ferrari tried to create a separate visual identity for its EV era. Many observers judged the front end less incisive than the expressive force typical of recent Ferraris, while details such as the vertical windshield wipers quickly became one of the most discussed elements after the presentation.

From a strategic point of view, the decision to avoid a simple electric version of a traditional supercar makes sense. However, it also exposes the model to intense scrutiny. Ferrari has always built its value on the balance between innovation and continuity, and every formal break risks appearing larger than it really is, especially during a debut phase with extremely high expectations.

The Luce now faces a commercial test. With a starting price of €550,000, or about $640,000, Maranello’s first EV will need to convince customers who expect performance, exclusivity and brand consistency with no room for compromise.

Initial doubts, however, do not necessarily predict the fate of a model. Several Ferraris now considered iconic received skepticism when they first appeared. Still, the Luce starts with a particularly heavy task: proving that electric power can become part of the Ferrari universe without reducing its ability to create emotion.