Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with Novitec tuning focuses on sound

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a supercar that embodies the racing spirit, with absolute top-tier performance. On the Fiorano test track, only the F80 manages to beat it in lap times. However, there are those who want to push even further, like the owner of the example featured in this article, who entrusted the car to Novitec for a refined custom tuning intervention.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: here’s the Novitec’s exclusive 1,060 HP tuning model

The transformation focused primarily on the exhaust system, made of Inconel, which allowed for a gain of 30 horsepower, bringing the total power to 1,060 horsepower and torque to 840 Nm. The sound, now fuller and more vibrant, was improved without exceeding in decibels, respecting the typical acoustic signature of Ferrari. This was exactly what the client wanted, and Novitec responded with work of the highest precision.

On the aesthetic front, the updates are minimal but effective: new Vossen wheels, 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear, fitted with high-performance tires. The visible carbon fiber mirror caps add a touch of sportiness without being intrusive. For the rest, the bodywork remains faithful to the original design, enhanced by an indigo livery with a contrasting longitudinal stripe.

The suspension setup has also been revised: the 25 mm lowering on both axles, thanks to new sports springs, further improves driving dynamics. For those who prefer a more traditional setup, Novitec also offers a stainless steel exhaust, less extreme than the Inconel, but still high-performing.

The example in question is one of 799 built for the coupé version, alongside 599 Spiders. As standard, the SF90 XX Stradale combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, unleashing 1,030 horsepower and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds. With the additional 30 horsepower from Novitec, the performance is set to improve even further. A work of art on four wheels, made even more exclusive.