Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale receives a new Tailor Made specification with racing cues

Ferrari has created a new custom SF90 XX Stradale through its Tailor Made program, the Maranello division that lets clients shape colors, materials, and visual details without altering the car’s technical foundation. The car remains mechanically identical to the standard version, while the design work focuses on building a visual identity that pushes an already extreme character even further.

Ferrari reveals a new Tailor Made SF90 XX Stradale with a racing-inspired identity

Ferrari finished the body in Bianco Mille Miglia and added a glossy Rosso Magma livery that moves the car even closer to the world of motorsport. The final effect almost recalls a single-seater adapted for road use. A number on the side and Italian flags on the outer sections of the rear wing complete the look and give the car an openly racing-inspired tone without pushing it into decorative excess.

Inside, Ferrari follows the same direction with a more tactile approach. Tailor Made seats trimmed in Rosso Red Jeans Aunde dominate the cabin, while black Tribolato Superfabric and Cordura inserts add contrast. Ferrari uses both tone-on-tone stitching and contrasting red Serafil 504 thread, adding another layer of detail to an environment that evokes the track with restraint rather than showmanship.

The car beneath this Tailor Made treatment already sits far outside the ordinary. Ferrari built the SF90 XX Stradale in 799 units and added another 599 examples of the Spider variant. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 797 horsepower, joined by three electric motors for a combined output of 1,030 horsepower. At launch, that made it the most powerful road-going Ferrari the company had ever built. The car reaches 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and 124 mph in 6.5 seconds. On track, it remains faster than almost every other model in Ferrari’s range, with only the F80 ahead of it at Fiorano.

Flavio Manzoni’s design manages to combine extreme aggression with a shape that still preserves a recognizable link to the elegance traditionally associated with Maranello’s cars. The huge full-width rear wing stands out as the clearest symbol of an aerodynamic package designed to generate massive downforce. Overall, the car looks like something that came straight from the FIA WEC paddock and then passed through the filters required for road homologation.

In this Tailor Made configuration, the SF90 XX Stradale gains nothing in outright performance, but it does gain an even stronger visual presence. It shows how a well-managed customization program can amplify a car’s character without overwhelming its original nature.