Ferrari SF90 vs Lamborghini Revuelto: Italian supercars face off in drag race

Some challenges are recurring, even as times change. This is the case with Ferrari versus Lamborghini competitions, which periodically resurface with different generations of models. The Prancing Horse and the Raging Bull brands produce some of the most exciting cars in the world, so it’s natural to compare them in narratives and duels, even though they have very different origins. Today it’s time for a drag race between the SF90 Stradale and the Revuelto. Both are hybrids and have four-digit power outputs.

Ferrari SF90 vs Lamborghini Revuelto: who wins the drag race?

The multiple match is presented on DragTimes’ YouTube channel, which specializes in these types of competitions. This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed such a comparison. We’ve covered this topic before, but with additional supercars. Now, however, no other vehicles have come between these two. The supercars make quite an impression on the starting line.

On one side is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, whose dynamic vigor comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with three electric units, generating a total of 1,000 horsepower, with 800 Nm of torque, on a weight of 1,570 kilograms. All this energy is effectively transferred to the ground through efficient all-wheel drive. The transmission is an eight-speed electronically actuated gearbox. Gear changes are lightning-fast.

On the other side is the Lamborghini Revuelto, powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine reinforced by three electric units, for a combined power of 1,015 horsepower, with a peak torque of 1,062 Nm, on a weight of 1,772 kilograms. The energy reaches the ground effectively, thanks to all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The power-to-weight ratio favors the Prancing Horse’s supercar, but will Lamborghini be able to make its greater power count? To know the outcome of the drag race, you’ll just have to watch the video.