Ferrari SF90 Stradale vs Lamborghini Temerario: who wins the drag race?

Over the quarter mile, the Lamborghini Temerario kept pace with the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in the comparison organized by carwow, showing that the 80 hp gap between the two Italian hybrid supercars does not necessarily translate into a proportional difference on the road.

On paper, the starting point seemed to favour the Ferrari clearly. The SF90 Stradale delivers 1,000 hp and 800 Nm of torque thanks to the combination of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors. Ferrari claims 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 6.7 seconds. This was the car that brought Maranello’s plug-in hybrid technology into a technical territory previously reserved for hypercars, and even though it is no longer the newest model in the range, its numbers remain impressive.

The Temerario, successor to the Huracán and the first Lamborghini in this segment to abandon the naturally aspirated V10 in favour of an electrified twin-turbo V8, responds with 920 hp, 730 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive and three electric motors. Lamborghini claims 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, just two tenths slower than the Ferrari. The car was created to prove that the shift from naturally aspirated power to hybrid technology has not taken character or performance away from the brand.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale takes on Lamborghini Temerario in hybrid drag race

In a drag race, however, maximum power is only one factor. Weight, traction management in the first few metres, gearbox speed, launch control and the electronics’ ability to deliver electric boost during the initial launch all play decisive roles. Both cars use all-wheel drive, but the way they distribute power between the front and rear axles, and how their electric motors intervene at launch, can significantly affect the result.

The generational difference between the two cars adds another layer to the comparison. Ferrari developed the SF90 Stradale at a time when high-performance hybridisation still felt relatively new for Maranello, while the Temerario arrived after years of industry-wide progress in managing electrified powertrains. More recent electronics and better integration between combustion engine and electric units could therefore partly compensate for the power deficit.

Over the quarter mile, launch and traction often matter more than pure horsepower. Over the half mile, however, high-speed progression becomes more important, and that is where the Ferrari’s extra power could make a more visible difference.

The comparison between these two cars also carries symbolic value. The SF90 Stradale represented Maranello’s first major step into extreme hybrid performance, while the Temerario marks the moment Lamborghini accepted the need to redefine its technical identity by leaving naturally aspirated power behind. Both confirm that electrification in Italian supercars does not aim to reduce performance, but to push it even higher.