Ferrari SF90 Spider: can a BMW M5 with over 1,000 HP beat it?

The protagonists of this drag race are the extremely fast Ferrari SF90 Spider and a heavily modified BMW M5. Even though the tuning the German sedan has undergone produces stellar figures, will it be able to beat the Prancing Horse’s supercar in the multiple match? The answer is a firm no. The outcome is unequivocal and in favor of the Italian sports car in both the drag races and the rolling start and braking challenges.

This BMW with over 1,000 HP must surrender to the power of the Ferrari SF90 Spider

The Ferrari SF90 Spider is equipped with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, integrated with three electric units. The total power developed by the hybrid system is 1,000 horsepower, with a peak torque of 800 Nm, with a weight of 1,770 kilograms (3,902 pounds). The supercar’s power reaches the ground on all four wheels, with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. It doesn’t take much to understand the overwhelming force of this vehicle.

Trying to compete with it is a BMW M5 with various modifications to the propulsion unit. Thanks to these, the 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with an electric heart, develops 1,020 horsepower of maximum power and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. Numbers higher than those of the Italian rival, but expressed on a weight of 2,420 kilograms (5,335 pounds).

Here too, the energy reaches the ground with the support of all four wheels and an 8-speed automatic transmission. So, the German car expresses greater energy figures than the Ferrari, but perhaps weight is the unfavorable point, which will inevitably make the difference, not only in the multiple drag race but also in the rolling start and braking challenges. To discover in detail how things went, in every phase of the race, all you have to do is watch the video.