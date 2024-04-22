Ferrari SF90, Lamborghini Revuelto, and Porsche 918 face off in a drag race: who wins?

A drag race organized by carwow saw three truly incredible supercars go head-to-head. At the starting line, vying for the crown, were two Italians and a German: the Lamborghini Revuelto, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and the Porsche 918 Spyder. With such gems on the track, the showdown couldn’t be anything other than stellar.

Did the Ferrari SF90 hold off the power of the Lamborghini Revuelto and the Porsche 918 in the drag race?

To choose the winner, the three cars faced off in a double drag race, a rolling start race, and a braking test. The highest interest among fans, of course, was in the two quarter-mile acceleration challenges from a standing start. This is one of the most popular formats of the moment: it appeals to a lot of people and often goes viral on social media, even if it doesn’t serve to define rankings of value that have a holistic scope.

In terms of power, the top contender in the group is the recent Lamborghini Revuelto, powered by a naturally aspirated V12. To further support the team, three electric units are on hand, generating a total of 1,015 horsepower and 786 lb-ft of torque. This is enough to give the car’s 3,907 pounds (1,772 kilograms) a formidable push, with the help of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

The best power-to-weight ratio, however, is achieved by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, whose 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, less “melodic” than that of other Prancing Horse engines, benefits from the contribution of three electric units, for a combined output of 986 horsepower, with 590 lb-ft of torque. In this case too, the drive is all-wheel drive. Power management is handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. The weight is 3,461 pounds (1,570 kilograms): the lowest figure among the cars in the race.

Rounding out the group is the Porsche 918 Spyder. Under its hood is a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 that works with two electric motors. The system produces a total of 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque, on 3,690 pounds (1,674 kilograms) of weight. Here too, the drive is all-wheel drive. The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch. On paper, the German hypercar is destined to finish last in the drag race, but only watching the video will reveal how things went down in the real world.