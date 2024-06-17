Ferrari SF100: first spy photos of the SF90’s successor unveiled

The first spy photos of a new Ferrari have been revealed and, obviously, it is covered with sheets to leave almost no information for the curious. Recently, in fact, near Fiorano, Italy, a Ferrari was spotted and, according to the latest rumors, this could be the new SF100. The recent spy photos offer a preview of what the next exciting car from the Prancing Horse might look like.

Ferrari SF100: First spy photos show the model in action

It seems that Ferrari is working on the successor to the SF90, a car that was launched back in 2019, which is another geological era if we think about what has been discussed for a couple of years between the transition to electric and new dynamics in the global car market. According to some rumors, the front of the new Ferrari SF100 will be simpler compared to the current model. There will be new sleek headlights, a little less aggressive than those of the SF90.

The rear of the SF100 will maintain a strong Ferrari identity, with a large rear grille and two huge exhaust tips. For these elements, the car will showcase an appearance based on the brand’s traditional sharp elegance from Maranello. The reference will undoubtedly go to the Le Mans racing cars and the LaFerrari, known for their cooling grilles.

The rear lights should also be modified, with LED technology and larger dimensions compared to those of the SF90. The rear wing, on the other hand, will be similar to that of many modern Ferrari models. The rear component will be designed to distribute the air evenly over the rear of the car: this will allow the future SF100 to have a larger rear window and better aerodynamics, reducing air resistance. Finally, the lowered position of the engine makes the car perfectly suited for a Spider version, in line with the Ferrari tradition of developing supercars that subsequently also arrive in convertible versions.