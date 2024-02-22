Ferrari SF-24 makes its debut in Sakhir for pre-season testing

The 2024 Formula 1 season opens with enthusiasm, marked by innovation and performance, as evidenced by the track debut of the Ferrari SF-24 during the pre-season tests, right at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The new car was the star of an intense and productive day, encapsulating advanced technology and sophisticated strategies.

The SF-24 showcased its capabilities through a meticulous and structured test program. With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz behind the wheel, the vehicle completed 133 laps, covering a total of 719.8 km. This intensive testing not only serves to assess the car’s reliability and performance but also to optimize the settings and adapt them to the specificities of the Sakhir track.

Ferrari SF-24 in action for the pre-season testing in Sakhir

Scuderia Ferrari focused its efforts on very important aspects such as aerodynamics and the drivers’ familiarization with the car. The use of rakes (tools for aerodynamic measurement) is crucial for validating the data collected in the wind tunnel and through digital modeling. This synergy between simulation and real tests is vital for optimizing the Ferrari SF-24.

During the day, Leclerc and Sainz provided valuable feedback for fine-tuning the race car. The Monegasque driver covered 346.3 km, clocking his best time at 1:33.247 on the C3 compound.

The Spanish driver, following an adjustment to the SF-24’s configuration, covered 373.4 km with a time of 1:32.584, also on the C3 compound. Their contribution is crucial for refining race strategies and adapting the car to their driving needs.

Scuderia Ferrari is gearing up to face a season full of challenges in 2024. The SF-24 represents a synthesis of engineering innovation and sporting ambition, and the tests in Sakhir are just the beginning of a journey of growth and adaptation. The goal is to maximize the performance at every Grand Prix, starting with the season opener.