Ferrari Sand: the sporty concept redefining off-road adventure

While Lamborghini focuses on a streamlined portfolio of just three main models, Ferrari has decided to explore a broader and more varied range of segments. However, there’s one aspect where the Bull brand has gained an important advantage over the Prancing Horse, specifically in terms of diversification and innovation toward new horizons.

Ferrari Sand: virtual designer imagines luxury off-road supercar to rival Porsche 911 Dakar

Lamborghini recently announced exceptional financial results, with solid profits and record sales in the first half of the year, not to mention that deliveries of the brand-new Temerario with its 907-horsepower V8 PHEV engine are just beginning. In parallel, Ferrari has also recorded excellent economic data: revenue grew by 8.5%, reaching €3.58 billion, despite delivering 3,494 vehicles, a lower number compared to Lamborghini’s 5,681 units.

However, Ferrari has an arsenal of models ready to be launched, such as the future Amalfi that will replace the base Roma, the 296 with mid-mounted V6 PHEV engine, the grand tourer with 12-cylinder engine, the Purosangue super SUV, the SF90 XX flagship, and the upcoming F80 hypercar. But what could happen beyond the official models?

Digital creativity provides at least part of the answer. Virtual designer Luca Serafini (alias lsdesignsrl on Instagram) has proposed an intriguing unofficial Ferrari concept, fueling enthusiasts’ imagination. After envisioning a Lamborghini Gran Turismo designed to compete with the McLaren GT, Serafini has conceived a decidedly unconventional project: the Ferrari Sand.

This hypothetical off-road sports model is conceived to dominate desert dunes without sacrificing the elegance, luxury, and performance typical of Maranello. The Ferrari Sand blends bold lines, a racing soul, and the comfort of a true GT, capable of tackling any difficult terrain, recalling special editions like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

Serafini has maintained a style faithful to Ferrari’s new aesthetic language, featuring a minimal front visor, more compact headlights, and a full-width rear LED strip, similar to that seen on the new Amalfi and 12Cilindri. The design emphasizes technical characteristics like reduced overhangs, separate bumpers, and generous ground clearance to easily tackle the most hostile terrain. Despite its sporty character, the Sand distinguishes itself with flared fenders, new alloy wheels, and all-terrain tires that confirm its versatility.