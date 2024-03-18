Ferrari: recap of performance at the 12 hours of Sebring 2024

In the second round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship – Endurance Cup, Ferrari showcased exceptional performances, securing second place in both GT3 categories (GTD Pro and GTD) during the 12 Hours of Sebring, held in Florida.

Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 296 GT3, already a winner at the Daytona 24 hours, demonstrated resilience and strategy, climbing from last to second position in the GTD Pro class, with Daniel Serra crossing the finish line just 0.121 seconds behind the winner. This result marks Risi Competizione‘s return to the Sebring podium after seven years, affirming the team’s level of competitiveness and dedication.

Ferrari: success of the 296 GT3 in Florida

The Ferrari 296 GT3s achieved excellent results in Florida during the recent competition. In particular, car number 47 from the Cetilar Racing team faced a challenging race in the GTD category, with Antonio Fuoco securing second place, just 0.646 seconds behind the first-place finisher. Despite challenges from the outset, Fuoco demonstrated skill and determination.

In the GTD Pro class, a formidable team comprising official Ferrari drivers – Daniel Serra, James Calado, and Davide Rigon – showed tenacity. Despite a turbulent start, with Rigon involved in contact and subsequent technical issues and penalties, the team managed to reclaim top positions in the fiercely competitive GT3 class.

Cetilar Racing aimed to replicate their success from 2022, starting from pole position in the GTD class. The team showcased determination, climbing from tenth position at mid-race and securing a well-deserved podium spot through the combined efforts of Fuoco, Roberto Lacorte, and Giorgio Sernagiotto.

Other teams fielding the Ferrari 296 GT3 faced various challenges: Conquest Racing, initially leading, finished in 11th place after losing positions in the final stages of the race. Triarsi Competizione demonstrated potential with a solid performance, but a late pit stop due to headlight issues compromised their final position, relegating the team to 14th place.

Despite ups and downs, the overall performance at Sebring solidified Ferrari’s position in the IMSA Endurance Cup, with Risi Competizione and Triarsi Competizione respectively placing second and third in their categories. This keeps the competition alive for future races, including events at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis, and Road Atlanta.

The next challenge for the Maranello brand in the IMSA SportsCar Championship will be at the Long Beach Grand Prix on April 21, with the GTP and GTD classes ready to hit the track once again.