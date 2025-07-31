Ferrari recalls over 500 Purosangue cars in the United States

Ferrari has initiated a recall for more than 500 examples of its Purosangue model due to a potential problem with the braking system

The anomaly was initially reported in China, leading the Maranello company’s engineers to conduct a thorough global investigation. This episode shows that even the most exclusive and expensive vehicles are not exempt from production defects. The Ferrari Purosangue, the first SUV produced by the company, is now the focus of an official recall operation in the United States to address and resolve the issue.

Ferrari: Purosangue recall U.S.

Due to a report that came in from China in early July, Ferrari engineers launched a thorough investigation of the Purosangue model. The results of this analysis led the Maranello-based company to extend a global recall campaign for all vehicles produced between July 2022 and February 2025.

The Ferrari Purosangue, also known by its internal code F175, represents one of the brand’s recent icons. Featuring a powerful 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, it sports sophisticated all-wheel drive and a technical architecture reminiscent of the GTC4Lusso. Despite weighing about 2,200 kg, the SUV delivers exceptionally dynamic performance, thanks to 4RM-S technology, an evolution of the system previously introduced on the FF.

The idea of a Ferrari SUV seemed unimaginable until a few years ago. Sergio Marchionne, the group’s former CEO, had even said that he would agree to such a vehicle “only under armed threat.” Nevertheless, the Thoroughbred is now a highly successful reality. Making this model even more exclusive and aggressive is the possible Mansory configuration, which enhances its wild character.