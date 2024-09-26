Ferrari Purosangue: Mansory’s meaner and more extreme version unveiled

Many enthusiasts think that the Ferrari Purosangue is already beautiful as it comes out of the Maranello factory. However, there are those who believe that the high-performance SUV from the Prancing Horse can offer even more, and one such entity is Mansory, the German company that has presented its customized version of the Purosangue.

Ferrari Purosangue is completely transformed thanks to Mansory

The result is the Mansory Pugnator, a vehicle that takes the stylistic concepts of the Ferrari Purosangue to the extreme. From the first glance, it’s clear that the German technicians have gone all out, with significant modifications to the aerodynamics, air intakes, wheel arches, and bumpers, which are oversized with the aim of improving the SUV’s dynamic efficiency and increasing downforce on the front axle.

The carbon fiber hood and the large diffuser are perhaps the most striking elements, along with the conspicuous rear wing, while the four-element exhaust embedded in the bumper attracts attention both acoustically and visually.

The new and sporty FC.5 forged wheels, 22 inches at the front and 23 inches at the rear, are fitted with high-performance tires and complement the other elements of the carbon fiber body kit, which create a pleasant contrast with the Vermillion livery of the Pugnator.

Inside, we notice ivory-colored upholstery with red accents, enhanced by the inevitable carbon fiber inserts. The seats, armrests, and door panels have been reupholstered with a new perforated pattern, while the aluminum pedals and quilted floor mats add that touch of exclusivity that will surely be appreciated by Mansory fans.

However, the German company’s work was not limited to just aesthetics but also impacted the technological aspect, particularly the Ferrari Purosangue‘s engine. The 6.5-liter V12 from Maranello that equips the standard vehicle has received a modest power boost, going from 712 to 745 horsepower, while the torque now reaches 733 Nm. This is due to the new electronic control unit mapping, as well as the sports exhaust system with catalytic converters designed to optimize performance.

The Pugnator (whose name derives from the Latin word for “fighter”) is a decidedly extreme version of the Purosangue, from which it takes the base to significantly deviate from everything else, including identifying writings and logos, as every reference to Ferrari has been replaced by the Mansory brand. At the moment, the price has not been revealed.