Ferrari Purosangue: in a video the brutal sound of the Novitec version

Novitec has released a series of performance upgrades for the Ferrari Purosangue, which include new exhaust options, modified suspension, and a new set of wheels. Specifically, Novitec offers three high-performance exhaust options for the Purosangue. These include a flap-activated exhaust system, a race exhaust, and a race exhaust with flap adjustment.

Novitec’s new Ferrari Purosangue redefines style and performance with breathtaking upgrades

Its NF11 forged wheels in stunning 23-inch dimensions exude unparalleled boldness and dynamism. A set of precision springs improves handling and enhances the lowered stance for an unmistakably aggressive presence.

At the heart of this transformation is an extraordinary high-performance exhaust system that unleashes the world’s most unique and electrifying V12 symphony. Designed for true car enthusiasts, it offers a visceral sound experience that echoes pure passion and power. Novitec‘s craftsmanship elevates the Ferrari Purosangue to an unparalleled masterpiece of innovation and art. Obviously, these Novitec innovations further enhance the great qualities this model already possesses.

The Ferrari Purosangue is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of delivering an impressive 725 horsepower and maximum torque of 716 Nm, which is available from as low as 2,100 rpm. This high-performance engine allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, a figure that highlights the extraordinary responsiveness and power of the engine.

Furthermore, the Ferrari Purosangue can reach speeds exceeding 310 km/h, confirming its sporting vocation and ability to deliver true supercar performance while maintaining an elegant and distinctive appearance. Novitec has released a video showcasing the brutal exhaust note of the modified Purosangue, Ferrari’s first-ever SUV.