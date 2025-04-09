Ferrari Purosangue in a drag race against Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Audi RSQ8 | Video

The protagonists of this spectacular race are the Ferrari Purosangue, the new Lamborghini Urus SE, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid and the Audi RSQ8 Performance. All these Sport Utility Vehicles, with the exception of Audi’s, have taken their brands in an unusual and unexpected direction. This is especially true for the Prancing Horse’s offering, completely different from the Ferraris seen from 1947 to today.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus SE vs Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid vs Audi RSQ8 Performance: who wins the drag race?

Before leaving you to the video, let’s take a look at the main characteristics of the models involved. We start with the Ferrari Purosangue, powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which generates 725 HP of power and 716 Nm of torque, with an intoxicating sound canvas capable of capturing the heart. The power is transmitted to all four wheels through a highly effective 8-speed automatic transmission. It has the lowest weight in the group at 2,150 kg, but its absolute energy metrics are not the best among the competitors.

On the starting line of the drag race there is also another Italian supercar: the Lamborghini Urus SE. The SUV enjoys the thrust of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, integrated with an electric heart, which combines to deliver 800 HP of power and 950 Nm of torque, on a weight of 2,505 kg. The propulsive force reaches the ground on all four wheels, thanks to the all-wheel drive system, benefiting from the contribution of an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Another protagonist of the comparison is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid. The German car is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 coupled with an electric motor, for a total power of 739 HP and a torque of 950 Nm. All this energy is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The weight is 2,495 kg.

Completing the group of contenders for success in this drag race is the Audi RSQ8 Performance. Under the front hood of the German SUV beats a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates 640 HP of power and 850 Nm of torque, with a weight of 2,275 kg. Here too, the traction is all-wheel drive. The 8-speed automatic transmission shows no disadvantages compared to those of its rivals.

As you will have noticed, on paper there is no theoretical frontrunner that prevails significantly over the others. Some cars are more powerful, some others are lighter, but who will win the drag race? You just have to watch the video to find out.