Ferrari Purosangue becomes more powerful thanks to Pogea Racing tuning

The world of luxury cars is enriched with the new project from Pogea Racing, which has recently unveiled its new tuning package designed specifically for the Ferrari Purosangue.

The project promises to further elevate the prestige of Maranello’s first SUV through a series of both aesthetic and mechanical upgrades. The highlight of this package is the increase in power for the naturally aspirated V12 engine, which goes from 725 HP to 831 HP, ensuring high-level performance.

Ferrari Purosangue: Pogea Racing unveils its modified version

Focusing on the external aesthetics, the Purosangue gains a redesigned front bumper with additional air intakes and extended fenders, enhanced by modifications to the side skirts. The rear stands out with four exhaust terminals placed at the center and an enlarged diffuser, along with a carbon fiber roof spoiler.

Regarding the interiors, Pogea Racing has planned a range of improvements, although they have not been detailed yet. In terms of wheels, there’s a set of forged aluminum wheels branded as Jules, featuring a bold 10-spoke design. Options go up to 24” at the rear and are paired with Michelin tires.

Additionally, thanks to the collaboration with KW Suspensions, the Ferrari Purosangue now offers a lower suspension, acquiring a more aggressive appearance typical of supercars. All of this is supported by an 8-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels. Despite the exclusivity and long waiting times, the tuner has not yet revealed the prices for these modifications but is currently working on obtaining TÜV approval for production.

Further details and images will be released as soon as the first modified example of the Ferrari Purosangue is ready to leave their facilities.