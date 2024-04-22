Ferrari patents a new technological aerodynamic exhaust system

After patenting a hydrogen-powered Ferrari engine, the Maranello automaker is preparing to update its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine (codenamed F-151) that currently powers the Ferrari Roma. This is all thanks to a recently filed patent for an “intelligent exhaust system”. This system, according to the patent description, would use an innovative “adaptive opening” mechanism that not only controls the flow of exhaust gases but also helps to modulate the sound emitted. Ferrari has filed this patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Ferrari files a patent for an intelligent exhaust system

In recent years, the sound of cars has become increasingly “muffled”. The main cause is the increasingly stringent emission regulations, which have led to the introduction of particulate filters even for petrol cars and which, consequently, have reduced the sound intensity of the engines. The patent highlights how these restrictions have affected the ability to provide a natural exhaust sound to Ferrari supercars.

This system would allow the exhaust flow to be regulated according to the driver’s driving style, not only affecting the sound but also the quality and character of the sound itself to provide the most engaging experience possible.

An interesting aspect that emerges from this patent is the idea of Ferrari engineers to integrate aerodynamics into the exhaust design: these presumed “wings” could help to improve air downforce, again according to the driver’s needs. In the patent, Ferrari has not yet indicated a specific name for this technology.

Ferrari has stated that the end of internal combustion engines will be decided by customers, not by regulations, which is why the Maranello automaker is trying as much as possible to maximize the potential of internal combustion engines, seeking to find innovative solutions and overcome the challenges of emission regulations that will increasingly affect the world of supercars.