Ferrari owner forced to trade $770K SF90 for Corvette after monthly payments become nightmare

A Ferrari SF90 owner has revealed that he can no longer afford the payments on his supercar. The owner of the Prancing Horse vehicle is so desperate that he’s trying to trade his SF90, which will soon end production, for a three-year-old Corvette C8 worth practically one-tenth of the Maranello supercar’s value.

Jalopnik discovered this “deal” through TikTok, specifically through user @movingmerch, a Texas car dealer, whose latest video features a conversation with Jason, the man who owns the Ferrari SF90 and who wanted to share his story publicly. But why would someone decide to trade a Ferrari SF90 for a car with significantly lower quality and performance? Simply because the customer can no longer afford the car payments.

He must pay approximately $10,000 in monthly installments, having secured financing with very high interest rates. The Ferrari was purchased for $770,000 in 2021, and after three years of financing, he still owes $700,000, which clearly shows what a bad deal he made.

Jason is desperate, having to take out a loan because he can’t pay his rent, and consequently is trying to sell the Ferrari, which is now worth no more than $400,000. He recalled that when he bought the car, he was earning about $40,000 per month, but now his income has dropped to between $10,000 and $15,000, and almost all of it goes toward the car payment.

According to Jason, he made a mistake buying the car in the first place, even when he was earning $40,000 per month, considering that the SF90 consumed 62 percent of his annual income. Unfortunately, there seems to be no solution: but why does he want to trade it for a C8? Jason explains that he wants to maintain “a certain image.” Jason’s story demonstrates that certain cars are inaccessible to most people, and overextending oneself can sometimes be really risky.