Ferrari Mondial Cabriolet brings open-top Ferrari driving at a lower price

The Ferrari Mondial Cabriolet offers one of the most attainable ways to own an open-top Ferrari with a mid-mounted V8, four seats and a gated manual transmission. It has never enjoyed the same reputation as the brand’s two-seat icons, yet that relative lack of collector enthusiasm has kept prices within reach compared with most classic Ferraris. Current asking values generally run from roughly $52,000 to $109,000, depending on the version, mileage, condition and maintenance history.

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This four-seat V8 convertible is the Ferrari collectors still overlook

Ferrari introduced the Mondial family in 1980 as the successor to the Bertone-designed 308 GT4, while the Cabriolet joined the lineup in 1983. Pininfarina had to combine a 2+2 cabin, a mid-engine layout and usable luggage space without making the car look excessively bulky. The result was longer and less aggressive than contemporary two-seat Ferraris, but the open model gave the proportions a lighter appearance and eventually became one of the more recognizable versions.

The first convertible was the Mondial Quattrovalvole Cabriolet, powered by a 3.0-liter V8 with four valves per cylinder. Its 240 hp represented a meaningful improvement over the earlier 214-hp Mondial 8 coupe, helping the car reach about 149 mph while delivering the sharper response customers expected from Maranello. Today, Quattrovalvole Cabriolets typically occupy the lower end of the range, at approximately $52,000 to $69,000.

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Ferrari introduced the Mondial 3.2 in 1985 with the 270-hp V8 shared with the 328 series. Body-colored bumpers replaced much of the earlier black trim, giving the car a cleaner and more modern appearance, while anti-lock brakes later made the 3.2 the first Ferrari offered with ABS. Well-kept Cabriolets from this generation generally trade around $58,000 to $81,000.

The Mondial t arrived in 1989 and brought the most substantial mechanical revision. Its 3.4-liter V8 was mounted longitudinally, while the transmission remained transverse, creating the “t” layout later associated with the Ferrari 348. Output rose to 300 hp, the center of gravity dropped and the Cabriolet could reach roughly 160 mph. Adjustable electronic suspension and an optional Valeo electronically operated clutch added technology unusual for the period. Values now commonly extend from about $69,000 to $109,000.

Pop culture has also helped the Cabriolet age more gracefully. A Mondial t appeared with Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman, while a specially modified example carried Pope John Paul II around Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit. Those moments, combined with rising interest in analog Ferraris, have turned the Mondial Cabriolet into a credible entry point for collectors who value usability and open-air driving more than outright rarity.