Ferrari may ban overly extravagant customizations

Ferrari has always been known for having a plethora of customization options for its cars and for going to great lengths to satisfy its high-end clients’ requests. But at the same time, having a lot of money at one’s disposal doesn’t always translate into having good taste. Now, according to the latest reports, the Prancing Horse automaker might start cracking down on customization requests that don’t align with the brand’s vision and class.

Ferrari might say no to overly extravagant customization requests from its clients

CEO Benedetto Vigna has hinted that Ferrari might step in to prevent certain “garish” configurations during buyers’ customization sessions. During an interview, he stated: “We have thought internally about predefining the color combinations of our supercars. We need to be careful because we must defend the brand’s values and identity. We won’t make a strange car, that’s for sure.”

According to The Telegraph, “the luxury car manufacturer is developing plans to potentially prevent drivers from selecting garish color schemes, as executives fear they could damage the brand.”

In summary, Ferrari reserves the right to refuse certain requests from customers. While Vigna hasn’t confirmed that the brand is considering blacklisting certain buyers, as suggested by some sources, he has made it clear that the automaker might limit some customization options, and emphasized that this practice is already in place. Furthermore, Vigna explained the strategic thinking behind these decisions, stating that there are some design combinations that might not be appreciated by other potential buyers, suggesting a particular focus on brand image and market preferences.