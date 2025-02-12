Ferrari: here’s why the 296 VS could be the most exciting one of 2025

Alongside Ferrari‘s first fully electric car, which will debut this year, the Maranello automaker is ready to launch a more classical interpretation of its sporting philosophy: the Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale (VS). This new creation represents the latest evolution in a long tradition of mid-engine supercars designed for maximum performance, carrying on the legacy of iconic models like the 488 Pista and 458 Speciale. But what can we expect from the Ferrari 296 VS?

Ferrari 296 VS will debut by the end of 2025

First, this model will feature a more aggressive and sculpted body to optimize aerodynamic flows and increase downforce. The lines will be inspired by the Ferrari 296 GT3, the racing version that has already proven its worth on international circuits.

While the 296 GTB has already impressed with its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the Versione Speciale will push the limits even further. The hybrid powertrain, which in standard configuration delivers 819 horsepower, could receive an increase of about 50 hp, bringing total power to 869 hp. We already know that a variant of this same V6 will be used in the Ferrari F80 hypercar, where it will reach 888 hp of thermal power and a maximum engine speed of 9,200 rpm.

The latest images confirm that the general silhouette of the 296 GTB is inspired by the historic 250 LM. Among the significant updates, we can mention the enlarged rear air intakes, applied for improved cooling. The tail is also redesigned, with possible active aerodynamic solutions, including a mobile spoiler similar to that of the Ferrari F80 or a design inspired by the recent 12Cilindri. There’s also a new exhaust layout, with a raised configuration that could echo the F80’s style.

The official presentation of the Ferrari 296 Versione Speciale is expected by the end of 2025, although the exact month remains unknown. Looking at the past, the Ferrari 488 Pista was unveiled in March, while the 458 Speciale debuted in September, so both options remain open. The extreme supercar, designed to enhance driving and driver involvement, will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting vehicles of 2025.