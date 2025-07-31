Ferrari has its eye on the competition as Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is spotted at its factory

Ferrari is preparing to officially enter the world of electric vehicles. The debut of the Prancing Horse’s first zero-emission car is scheduled for spring 2026, but by the end of 2025, the Maranello-based automaker will already unveil the new electric powertrain, the technological heart of the project currently known as “Elettrica.”

Ferrari: first EV arrives in 2026, but interest already focused on Chinese competition

An epochal transition for the brand, which now faces a new generation of competitors, some completely unprecedented. Among these stands out the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, a Chinese electric sedan that has surprised the world with its extreme performance. This very model was spotted near Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, in its unmistakable yellow livery with double silver stripes, the same used by Xiaomi for promotional material.

It’s not unusual for manufacturers to analyze competitors’ models for development purposes, but until a few years ago it would have been unthinkable for Ferrari to look closely at a Chinese car. It’s a sign of a rapidly evolving landscape.

The SU7 Ultra is currently the fastest production EV at the Nürburgring, with a record time of 7:04.957, nearly three seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan. During testing, an Ultra prototype clocked 6:22.091, surpassing any other vehicle except the VW ID.R and Porsche 919 Evo.

Under the four-door coupé bodywork lies a three-motor electric powertrain capable of developing 1,526 hp, with 0-62 mph acceleration in 1.98 seconds and a declared top speed of 223 mph.

Ferrari, known for excellence in driving dynamics, might focus its analysis of the SU7 Ultra on aspects like thermal management under extreme conditions or EV platform architecture. On the other hand, Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, has also shown admiration for the Italian brand: last year he was seen driving a Ferrari Purosangue.

According to internal sources, Ferrari’s first electric car will likely be a limited-edition model, designed to gradually introduce the historic clientele to the concept of a Prancing Horse supercar without a combustion engine. The most significant market impact should come with the second EV model, a crossover currently planned for 2028, but whose launch has been postponed, according to Reuters, due to still uncertain demand in the luxury electric segment.